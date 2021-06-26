PHOTO GALLERY — Murals added to Nederland’s “Welkom” sign

NEDERLAND — Mural work took place this week on the Gateway Arch to Nederland over Boston Avenue.

Artists Stephanie Holman and Gary Holman performed the work.

The archway is being constructed just west of Cropo’s Barber Shop and crosses the street to between Lee Michael Hair Parlor and Cuttin Corners Vinyl.

The height at the center of the arch is 17 feet, 2 inches.

According to the Nederland Economic Development Corporation, one parking space that was removed to accommodate the archway sign will be returned near its original location following restriping.

