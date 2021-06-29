Port Arthur ISD taking comments on grant funding for Title I-IV & COVID rescue plan

The Port Arthur Independent School intends to file the following application(s) for federal grant funds with the Texas Education Agency, i.e., the state education agency:

• Title I Part A – Improving Basic Programs

• Title I Part C- Education of Migratory Children

• Title II Part A-Supporting Effective Instruction

• Title III Part A-English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement and Academic Achievement Language Instruction for English Learners

• Title IV – Student Support and Academic Enrichment

Any member of the public wishing to provide a comment regarding the Port Arthur Independent School District’s application for such grant(s) is invited to submit those comments to PAISD as follows:

Send comments email to communications@paisd.org or via regular or express mail to: Attn: Dr. Melvin Getwood, 4801 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

PAISD will consider any comments received on or before Wednesday (June 30) at noon.

ESSER III Federal Grant

The Port Arthur Independent School District is making public notice for applying for the American Rescue Plan, ESSER III Federal Grant for funding.

This application would provide funding to the district in two major categories.

One area would address the student learning loss due to COVID-19 and the second area would address the safe re-opening of the public school district.

The application also deals with other areas related to COVID-19 issues such as retaining employees, operational needs of the school district due to COVID-19 issues and teacher support.

General Specifics on the grant are as follows:

Time Frame for the grant: Pre-award costs can be recoded from March 13, 2020, and allowed to spend funds until Sept. 30, 2023. With the Tidings Act, if districts needed to carry over unused funds, they would be allowed to continue spending to Sept. 30, 2024.

Districts would be required to follow all federal, state and local regulations and requirements for federal grant administration and fiscal spending of funds.

District entitlement for the grant for the three-year period: $27,646,510.

This plan requires districts to receive feedback from its stakeholders (parents, students, business owners, community leaders, employees) in order to receive the funds.

The Port Arthur ISD survey can be found on the district’s website, www.paisd.org, under the “Community” webpage tab.

The deadline to complete the survey is at 11:59 p.m. Thursday (July 1).