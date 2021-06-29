Port Arthur Police: Crash that resulted in Groves man’s death started with loose vehicle item

No citations will be issued in a 4-vehicle crash in which a man was killed last weekend.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert identified the victim as Gary Moore, 73, of Groves.

Moore was traveling southbound in a Ford pickup truck in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard near Central Mall when an item flew out of the back of the vehicle. He stopped to retrieve the item and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 24-year-old Groves woman.

Hebert did not list the make or model of the other two vehicles involved as they were secondary vehicles in the crash.

Moore was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the driver of the Jeep was also the sole occupant of her vehicle.

Police received the call about the wreck at approximately 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard.

PAPD’s Advanced Accident Investigation Team is leading the investigation.