Realtor board making connections again after pandemic causes pause

More than a year has passed since members of the Port Neches, Port Arthur and Nederland Board of Realtors were able to sit down together for a luncheon.

The group, whose membership totals 140 locally plus 250 more people in multiple listing services, met recently and took part in some very important networking.

The reason for the pause in the meetings was due to COVID-19.

The networking consists not just of realtors discussing the topic of real estate but of receiving valuable information from speakers, some of which have included insurance professionals, appraisers and even someone who provided information on self-defense.

Longtime Realtor Suzy Chapman with Hamilton Real Estate and board member said during the recent meeting they were able to hear from Pete Craig, the East Texas Field representative for Texas Realtors.

“There have been changes almost annually,” Chapman said. “We were fortunate enough to have a speaker there to discuss those features while having lunch and connecting with people at your table.”

Chapman has a mobile office and works a lot in the Crystal Beach area. She is also a member of the Galveston and Houston boards though the main board is the Mid and South county one.

Another longtime Realtor, Sandra Harris, is administrative executive for the board. She explained in order for someone licensed to sell real estate they must be a member of the local Realtor association, which is turn, is a member of the Texas Realtor Association and National Association of Realtors.

The meetings also have a second purpose, to collect donations for various community needs called Change for Caring.

“We give back to the community,” Harris said. “Not only do they sell homes to people, they contribute back to the community.”

Chapman said the board also provides continuing education classes. Every two years Realtors are required to take a legal update class. For example, if a realtor wants to obtain a special designation such as working with senior citizens or first time buyers, they can get that certification through the classes.

During the recent meeting, 18 months worth of new members were sworn in.

Though the board is local, the members work in Jefferson, Orange, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Sabine, Hardin, San Augustine, Tyler, Brazoria counties, she said.