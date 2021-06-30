BOB WEST’S CHIP SHOTS — LANDRY RETURNS for first action in nearly a month

After a month-long absence from the PGA Tour, Andrew Landry is returning for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Landry has not played since finishing T62 in the Charles Schwab Classic at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

As a result of the time off, Landry dropped to No. 149 on the FedEx Cup points list. Although No. 125 and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs is in reach, the Port Neches-Groves ex will need a couple of high finishes in the limited remaining regular-season events.

The Super Saturday Senior 2 ball at Babe Zaharias saw a three-way tie for first on the front at minus 2 between teams captained by Jeremy Hemler, Jim Cady and Doug LeBlanc. The Cady team with Rufus Reyes, Larry Foster and Dwayne Benoit won the back with minus 2.

In the Friday 2 ball at Zaharias, there was also a three-way tie at minus 2 among teams captained by Ted Freeman, Craig Geoffroy and Russ Gloede. On the back, the foursome of James Vercher, Art Turner, Jeff Rinehart and Frank LeBlanc prevailed with minus 3.

Thursday’s 2 ball saw the team of Earl Richard, Freeman, Cody Metts and Benoit place first with minus 5. Minus 4 won the back for the team of Vercher, Cap Hollier, Roger Koch and Ron Mistrot.

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was a flighted two-man team competition, playing best ball on the front and scramble on the back. Earl Richard and Ron LaSalle teamed for a 68 to take First Flight, the duo of Turner-Derek Wolf took Second Flight with a 70, Charlie Perez-Eddie Delk claimed Third Flight with a 72 and Dan Flood-Jerry Watson topped Fourth Flight with a 76.

Closest to the pin winners were Vercher (No. 2, 8 feet, 7 inches, No. 7, 10-11), Calvin Landry (No. 12, 4-11) and Keith Mullins (No. 15, 14 inches).

