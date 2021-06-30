Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:

Devante Simmons, 24, warrant other agency

Ruth Steward, 34, public intoxication

Anfernee Broxton, 27, warrant other agency

Hervis Allen III, 34, Nederland warrants

Tiffany Giles, 38, Nederland warrants

Ednakeshaia Reynolds, 44, warrant other agency

Benjamin Cooper, 36, injury child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, obstruction or retaliation

Ashley Green, 26, warrant other agency

Trevette Richardson, 22, Nederland warrants

Terry Howard, 24, Nederland warrants

Troy Bouchon, 25, Nederland warrants

Tony Williams, 57, warrant other agency

Carlee Ward, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:

June 21

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A death was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication near 34 th Street and Memphis.

Street and Memphis. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Eighth Street, Port Neches.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.

Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.

June 22

Theft of services was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue O.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 21 st Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.

Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

June 23:

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1200 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

An officer received information in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 24

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue A.

Interference with child custody was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

June 25

A person was arrested for injury child/elderly/disabled w/ intent bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport and obstruction or retaliation in the 3600 block of Park Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.

June 26

Credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

Forgery was reported in the 3200 block of Highway 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 900 block of South 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of South 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Franklin.

June 27