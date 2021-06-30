June 30, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 21 to June 27:

  • Devante Simmons, 24, warrant other agency
  • Ruth Steward, 34, public intoxication
  • Anfernee Broxton, 27, warrant other agency
  • Hervis Allen III, 34, Nederland warrants
  • Tiffany Giles, 38, Nederland warrants
  • Ednakeshaia Reynolds, 44, warrant other agency
  • Benjamin Cooper, 36, injury child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury, resist arrest search or transport, obstruction or retaliation
  • Ashley Green, 26, warrant other agency
  • Trevette Richardson, 22, Nederland warrants
  • Terry Howard, 24, Nederland warrants
  • Troy Bouchon, 25, Nederland warrants
  • Tony Williams, 57, warrant other agency
  • Carlee Ward, 29, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 21 to June 27:

June 21

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 14th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A death was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
  • A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 300 block of North 31st Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication near 34th Street and Memphis.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Eighth Street, Port Neches.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.

June 22

  • Theft of services was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue O.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
  • Terroristic threat of family – family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

June 23:

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1200 block of U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • An officer received information in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 24

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue A.
  • Interference with child custody was reported in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

June 25

  • A person was arrested for injury child/elderly/disabled w/ intent bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport and obstruction or retaliation in the 3600 block of Park Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of West Boston.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of South 1 ½ Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of North Memorial.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Memorial.

June 26

  • Credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
  • Forgery was reported in the 3200 block of Highway 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A runaway was reported in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Franklin.

June 27

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • An officer received information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

