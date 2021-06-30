Port receives certificate for excellence for financial reporting

The Port of Port Arthur demonstrates a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read its reporting.

An impartial panel made the evaluation recently, leading the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada to award the Port the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The analysis is based on the Port’s 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Port of Port Arthur Board of Commissioners President John Comeaux said the award demonstrates the port’s long-standing commitment to accurate and full public disclosure of its financial performance.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, post officials said, adding its attainment represents a significant accomplishment.

“The recognition is important, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of our port team,” Port Director/CEO Larry Kelley said. “My sincere compliments to our accounting finance team members. This award is but one measure of our commitment to our community for continued transparency, professional management and a standard of excellence.”

About the Port

The Port of Port Arthur is a modern deep draft port facility providing a variety of focused, quality driven services for customers around the world.

Locally, the Port of Port Arthur focuses on sustainable job creation and economic development in Southeast Texas.