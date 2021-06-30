June 30, 2021

(Mary Meaux/The News)

What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:27 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

A construction crew works at the site of the Murphy’s USA, 8595 Memorial Blvd. on Tuesday. According to information from the city of Port Arthur the business will have a full-sized convenience store with the same number of gas pumps. A date for completion was not given to the city.

