What are they building next to the Walmart on U.S. 69? Find out
A construction crew works at the site of the Murphy’s USA, 8595 Memorial Blvd. on Tuesday. According to information from the city of Port Arthur the business will have a full-sized convenience store with the same number of gas pumps. A date for completion was not given to the city.
