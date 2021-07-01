Port Arthur begins Gulfway Drive intersection work, outlines traffic control plan

The City of Port Arthur’s Water Utilities Department announced repair work has begun on the repair of a 12-inch waterline on the southwest corner of the Jefferson Drive (SH 347) and Gulfway Drive (SH 87) intersection.

Work is expected to end within a week, depending on weather conditions.

The right lane of southbound Jefferson Drive traffic at this intersection is blocked.

Approaching traffic along southbound Jefferson Drive must either turn right or enter one of the two left lanes.

The Public Works Department installed traffic control in the area to guide motorists. A traffic control plan has been developed.