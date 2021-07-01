Tropical Storm Elsa forms; National Weather Service talks reliability of current tracks

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the south central Atlantic.

Elsa will arrive in the Caribbean Friday and is expected to be near the southeast Gulf of Mexico early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said while some strengthening is forecasted, Elsa is not expected to be a hurricane at this time.

“While a lot of the models are showing Elsa tracking more towards the eastern Gulf or Florida, it is far too early to have any confidence in track or intensity,” Patrick said.

“We will continue with daily updates.”