July 3, 2021

  • 82°

National Weather Service: Elsa weakens; SETX weather could get rough on Saturday

By PA News

Published 10:14 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm overnight.

The National Weather Service is expecting rain for Southeast Texas on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

The National Weather Service said confidence is “very high” it will affect the far eastern Gulf and Florida likely as a tropical storm.

No impacts from Elsa  are expected for Southeast Texas.

For this weekend, scattered mainly late day Saturday and evening thunderstorms are expected, Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Patrick said.

“The best chance for thunderstorms will be along the I-10 corridor late (Saturday) afternoon with decreasing activity after sunset,” Patrick said. “Persistent bursts of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.”

Print Article