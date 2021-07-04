July 4, 2021

  • 77°

GALLERY — Port Arthur celebrates July 4 at Parker Center

By Chris Moore

Published 11:00 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021

Hundreds of people filed into the Carl Parker Center on the Lamar State College-Port Arthur campus Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The city hosted the event, along with the college and Motiva, which had food drinks, games and prizes.

The weather stayed dry and warm.

The night concluded with a firework show.

 

Print Article