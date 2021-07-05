Suspect, 36, arrested after Fourth of July killing at area car wash

Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Excellent Carwash on Haden Road in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival at 4:01 p.m. Sunday, officers located a deceased victim identified as Herbert Bendy III, a 47-year-old Beaumont man.

Witnesses reported investigators that Bryant Keith Thomas, a 36-year-old Beaumont man, and Bendy were involved in an ongoing disturbance.

The disturbance escalated at the car wash, and police said Thomas shot Bendy.

Thomas was taken in to custody and brought to the station to speak with detectives.

After interviewing witnesses, Thomas was taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for murder.