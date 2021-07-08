Check it out. Governor appoints area representatives to Texas State University System Board of Regents.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the appointment of two area representatives to the Texas State University System Board of Regents, two of three he made this week.

The three appointed include Sheila Faske, Stephen Lee and Alan Tinsley. Their terms expire Feb. 1, 2027.

Lee of Beaumont is chairman, president and CEO of First Financial Bank-Southeast Texas. He is a member of the Texas Bankers Association and a director for the Baptist Hospital System Foundation Board, Lamar State College – Orange Foundation Board and the 100 Club of Southeast Texas Board.

Additionally, he is former president of the Kiwanis Club of Orange and former board member and treasurer of the United Way of Orange.

Lee received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Lamar University, and is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Faske of Rose City is the owner of American Office Liquidators in Beaumont. She serves as Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Rose City and serves on several community advisory committees.

Additionally, she is a member of the Beaumont Founders Lions Club and the Orange, Beaumont and Port Arthur Chambers of Commerce.

Faske received an Associate of Science in Business and Computer Information Systems from Lamar Institute of Technology.

Tinsley of Madisonville is an attorney in private practice. In addition to holding Board Certifications in Tax Law and Probate and Estate Planning, he specializes in business entities, real estate, oil and gas, contracts and civil and commercial litigation.