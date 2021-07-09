Port Arthur announces details of return to in-person city council meetings

Next week’s Port Arthur City Council meeting will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (July 13) at City Hall, 444 4th St. in Port Arthur.

Masks will not be required, but visitors may wear masks if they so choose.

Patrons are still encouraged to maintain safety measures.

All meetings are posted to the City’s website – www.portarthurtx.gov, where patrons will still be able to view the Live City Council Meetings or may view the recorded video on The Government Channel and on the City’s website, later.