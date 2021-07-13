July 13, 2021

Port Neches native Drake Varnado, surrounded by his family, chooses the University of Arkansas as his destination to play college baseball during an event in 2020.

This Mid County baseballer just got drafted by MLB team

By PA News

Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

University of Arkansas commit and Port Neches native Drake Varnado was drafted Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Varnado was selected in the 17th round.

 

