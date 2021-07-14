Brenda Lee Martin
Brenda Lee Martin was born on April 3, 1946 and was called home on July 11, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas.
Brenda was a bright light for any room she entered.
She will be dearly missed.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10am – noon at Proctor’s Mortuary Main Building 3522 Washington Beaumont, TX.
A graveside service will be held on the same day beginning at 1pm at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont, TX.
