Live stream details of Nederland football shared

Sheffield Productions has partnered with Nederland ISD to live stream Nederland Bulldog football in 2021.

The company has also begun seeking community partners to help fund the effort to bring the games into the living rooms of Southeast Texas.

According to Sheffield Productions, its Friday Night Lights experience creates a “dynamic football program featuring two announcers, multiple high definition cameras and slow-motion replays.”

The plan is to stream one scrimmage and ten regular season games on YouTube starting Aug. 19 when the Bulldogs scrimmage at Port Arthur Memorial.

Regular season opponents are West Orange-Stark (H), Houston Austin (T), Silsbee (H), Port Neches-Groves (T, Mid-County Madness), Santa Fe (Homecoming), Texas City (T), Dayton (T), Barbers Hill (H), Kingwood Park (T) and Crosby (Senior Night).

After the You Tube live stream, each game will be telecast twice over the air by KOAB-TV, Channel 27.

The entire 11-game season will be archived on YouTube.

Memory DVDs will also be sold.

For more details or sponsorship information, call 409-656-2862 or email CRJehlen@gt.rr.com.