Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 5 to July 11:
- Joyce Richard, 41, driving while intoxicated
- Jarod Fowler, 26, criminal trespass
- Octaviano Perez, 55, warrant other agency
- Ty’Kia Ne’Kel Cole, 21, warrant other agency
- Sheila Lee, 63, criminal trespass/warrant other agency
- Jetaime Holland, 43, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance
- Jordan Charles, 32, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Jorge Magana, 29, warrant other agency
- Jeremy Creamer, 49, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 5 to July 11
July 5
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Gage.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
July 6
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of North 27th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 2 ½ Street.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
- An information reported was made in the 3000 block of Seattle.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 7
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 bloc of South 12th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Regional Drive, Port Arthur.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
July 8
- An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block
of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence, criminal mischief and harassment was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
July 9
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 8800 block of Memorial Highway, Port Arthur.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
July 10
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue J.
- Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported in the 8800 block of Ninth Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 29th Street.
July 11
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7900 block of Viterbo Road.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 2 ½ Street
You Might Like
Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits
The foundation for Spindletop Concrete Inc. — a project of NFL player and Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts and a... read more