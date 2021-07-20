Nederland arrests & responses: July 12-18
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18
- Carl Summers, 54, public intoxication
- Brian Buchanan, 41, warrant other agency
- Glen Keel, 37, Nederland warrants
- Jasmine Mitchell, 25, warrant other agency
- Kasandra Begley, 30, Nederland warrants
- Charles Hodge, 31, Nederland warrants
- Jeighian Romar, 23, warrant other agency
- David Dore, 47, possession of a controlled substance
- Brandy Bradford, 36, warrant other agency
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18
July 12
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
July 13
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of Highway 69.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Theft of services was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- An officer found property in the 1500 block of Helena.
- Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Missing persons was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
July 14
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street.
- An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
July 15
- A runaway was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 16
- Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Hardy.
July 17
- A death was reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.
July 18
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
