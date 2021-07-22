July 22, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 14-20

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 14 to July 20:

July 14

  • Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of East Texas 73.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

July 15

  • Lindsey Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7200 block of Texas 73.
  • Desmond Ingram, 32, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3400 block of Berry.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

July 16

  • Jesus Martinez,35, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Chase Kimball, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.
  • Nathaniel Stevenson, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 25Th Street.
  • A Forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39Th Street.

July 17

  • Alberto Ruiz, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Pure Atlantic Road
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was reported.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

July 18

  • Julio Allende, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Rose.

July 19

  • Alexis Martinez, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
  • A forgery was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

July 20

  • Faith Zamora, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
  • Charles Ross, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Lay.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Baird.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Ivy.
