Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 14-20
Groves Police responded to the following calls from July 14 to July 20
July 14
- Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of East Texas 73.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
July 15
- Lindsey Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7200 block of Texas 73.
- Desmond Ingram, 32, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A dog at large was reported in the 3400 block of Berry.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.
July 16
- Jesus Martinez,35, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Chase Kimball, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.
- Nathaniel Stevenson, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 25Th Street.
- A Forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39Th Street.
July 17
- Alberto Ruiz, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Pure Atlantic Road
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was reported.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
July 18
- Julio Allende, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Rose.
July 19
- Alexis Martinez, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
- A forgery was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
July 20
- Faith Zamora, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
- Charles Ross, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16Th.
- A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Lay.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Baird.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Ivy.
