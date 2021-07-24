Contractor completing water tower artwork
This year Nederland is repairing and repainting the Canal Avenue and Ave. G towers. Canal was done last month. The Ave. G tower should be done in a few weeks. Officials noticed a lighting issue on the Canal Ave. water tower that will be improved too.
You Might Like
RELIGION BRIEFS — Seminars to cover credit repair, entrepreneurship
Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and... read more