July 24, 2021

  • 81°
(Photo of Chris Duque)

Contractor completing water tower artwork

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

This year Nederland is repairing and repainting the Canal Avenue and Ave. G towers. Canal was done last month. The Ave. G tower should be done in a few weeks. Officials noticed a lighting issue on the Canal Ave. water tower that will be improved too.

Print Article