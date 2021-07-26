Health department details 20-plus new COVID cases for Mid & South County residents

The Port Arthur Health Department reported on Monday that 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday among Mid and South County residents.

Of the 26 cases, nine were from Port Arthur, six were from Groves, five were from Nederland and six were from Port Neches.

All but three were in adults between 20 and 45 years old.

Health Director Judith Smith told Port Arthur Newsmedia Friday there is a current uptick in local cases, likely due to virus variants.

The department will host a town hall meeting Thursday (July 29) at 6 p.m. to discuss and answer questions regarding vaccinations.

The event will take place at the Texas Artist’s Museum, located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive.