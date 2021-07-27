Tax office opening plans for Mid County, Port Arthur following COVID cases

Seventeen members of the tax office from Mid County and Port Arthur tested negative Tuesday, so the Mid County Tax office will open with regular hours Wednesday.

The Port Arthur Tax office will remain closed due to renovation for the rest of the week.

Tax Assessor Allison Getz said more employees would be tested from the Beaumont office on Friday.

“So far, all Beaumont employees have tested negative including myself,” she said. “I will update you with any further information. I feel it was important to jump ahead of this issue when three of our coworkers tested positive. We will remain vigilant regarding COVID and continue transparency for Jefferson County.”