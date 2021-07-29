Charles Williams Robbins, 89, of Nederland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Charles was born September 25, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Charles is survived by his children: Rebecca, Elizabeth, Melba, and Jerry; his brothers, Ted and Travis; his grandchildren: Hannah, Kaitlyn, Braydon, and Madelynn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia, and his brother, James.

Charles was a Florist and Wedding Planner/Caterer with Flowers by Charles in Port Arthur for over 25 years; and later was a restaurateur in Drumright, OK.

He enjoyed an active life whether he was traveling, often taking a road not planned just because it looked interesting, or climbing the Temple of Sun in Mexico City, or hiking up a volcano–with a broken leg–, or scuba diving in Hawaii.

He tried his hand at fly-fishing and was a pretty good tennis player. He loved cooking and flower arranging, and was a Master Gardener, carefully planning each season’s crop and sharing its bounty with everyone.

And he was a great father.

Our thanks to Dad for sharing with us his sense of adventure and wonder, his curiosity about everything and anything, and his limitless optimism.

These are precious gifts.

We love you always Dad.