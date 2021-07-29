July 29, 2021

Billy Joe's is located on Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.

COVID temporarily closes local barbecue favorite

PORT NECHES — Due to positive COVID tests among some employees, Billy Joe’s Bar B Que announced Thursday that it would be closing temporarily.

“We ask that you continue to pray for a speedy recovery for all involved and an end to this virus,” officials said on a social media post.

Updates will be provided through Facebook.

Billy Joe’s is located on Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.

