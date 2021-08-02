Service pump & air release failure causes wastewater discharge; details Port Arthur precautions

The Port Arthur Utility Operations Department said there would be a wastewater discharge from the main plant service area into an open field from the 46th Street Lift Station.

The discharge is due to a service pump and air release failure.

There is no known impact on water supply systems, and the overflow was treated with chlorine.

According to the city of Port Arthur, those using private drinking water supply wells located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least a minute for all personal uses.

Personal uses include drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Those who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.