Act 1 Scene 1 to present “The Wild Women of Winedale”

Local theater group Act 1 Scene 1 and First Christian Church of Port Arthur is bringing “The Wild Women of Winedale” to the stage in the coming days.

The dinner theater-style show is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 13-15 with tickets at $30.

Sunday matinees are $20, begin at 2:30 p.m. and include desserts at intermission.

The shows will be presented First Christian Church of Port Arthur, 5856 Ninth Ave.

For reservations, call 409-720-7682.

The show is written by James, Hope & Wooten and directed Don Suarez.