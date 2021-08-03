Free health fair set for Saturday
Gulf Coast Health Center Inc. will host the 7th Annual Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.
The free event includes blood pressure check, blood sugar test, vision testing, COVID testing (drive-thru only), COVID vaccines, HIV rapid test, cholesterol test, remote registration/demonstration for blood pressure and glucose, LifeShare Blood Drive, snow cones, popcorn ad more.
Face masks are required at all times.
