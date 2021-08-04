Donald Edward Washington, age 79, of Port Lavaca, Texas left his earthly home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Donald was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

He loved his church, his family and especially his children and grandkids.

Donald loved to talk about 18 wheelers, play games on his phone and travel.

Donald leaves to follow his legacy, Spouse, E. Joetta Washington of Port Lavaca, Texas; Son’s, Darin E. Washington of Port Lavaca, Texas and Donald E. Washington, III of Pflugerville, Texas; Brother, Thomas Washington (Lillie) of Wharton, Texas.

He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren; Special cousin, Thomas Curtis of Port Arthur, Texas; Donald also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Donald will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, Thelma and Timothy Washington; Son, Talton Washington; Daughter, Donelda Washington and Sister, Bevelyn Tolliver.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12pm – 2pm with Funeral Services to follow at 2pm with Rev. James H. Fowler presiding at Parkway Baptist Church, 2400 Highway 35 South, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.

Interment will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11am at Live Oak Memorial Park, West Port Arthur Rd. Beaumont, Texas 77705.

Honoring him as Pallbearers are, Desmond Washington, Lloyd Harris, Sylvester Williams, Robert Ruiz, J.J. Melancon and Jonathon Gillis.

Honorary Pallbearers will be, Jackie Riser, Michael Clay, Edward Hranicky, Bobby Barefield and Timothy Washington.

Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, 361-552-1705.