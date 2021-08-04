August 4, 2021

  • 79°
Port Arthur Police said the woman pictured stole $1500 from a local store.

Port Arthur Police: Female targets $1500 in store merchandise theft

By PA News

Published 12:39 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Authorities said a woman stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from Port Arthur’s Target last week.

According to Port Arthur Police, the theft took place at approximately 8 a.m. Friday.

A female, who police released pictures of, was caught on security video committing the theft.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect,” Port Arthur Police announced Tuesday.

If you have information about the theft, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

According to authorities, the theft took place at approximately 8 a.m. Friday.

Print Article