2 arrests & 30,000 Ecstasy tablets follow I-10 traffic stop

At 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-10 eastbound near Highway 365.

Upon approaching the vehicle and speaking with the driver and passenger, deputies immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

Deputies located a large gray shopping bag in the suspect vehicle, which contained five vacuum sealed bags that held approximately 30,000 tablets of MDMA commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly.

The suspects were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The male driver was identified as 29-year-old Jonathan McHenry of Houston.

The female passenger was identified as 29-year-old Tishiqua Morris of Houston.

The suspect vehicle was towed from the scene.