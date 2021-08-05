Free monthly telephonic legal advice for SETX veterans

The Jefferson County Bar Association is sponsoring free monthly telephonic legal advice appointments to Southeast Texas veterans.

Volunteer attorneys will answer civil legal questions for veterans on Aug. 25 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers will call pre-registered participants to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice for a legal issue. Registration closes at 1 p.m. the Tuesday before each event.

Any Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Liberty or Chambers county veteran or spouse of a deceased veteran is eligible. Participants can receive individualized legal advice from a volunteer attorney FREE of charge in a variety of civil law areas including family law, wills and probate, consumer issues, landlord/tenant law and more.

Those who need continued legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney to handle their case. Financial guidelines do apply for continued legal representation.

The Veterans Legal Initiative is made possible by grants from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, and the Jefferson County Bar Association Foundation.

For more information or to register for an appointment, contact the Jefferson County Bar Association at 409-839-2332.