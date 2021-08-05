Is Port Arthur getting a Cheesecake Factory?

Are you a fan of The Cheesecake Factory?

Well then, unfortunately you’re still going to have to drive a ways for it.

A rumor that the popular chain was locating in Port Arthur began circulating on social media this week when the restaurant posted a job opening for a full-time cashier in Port Arthur.

So naturally, Port Arthur Newsmedia reached out immediately to see if our area would soon be the lucky recipient of the restaurant that has almost 300 locations.

The news wasn’t good.

“It appears to be a reposting of a position that is open in Dallas, incorrectly listed as Port Arthur,” a spokesperson told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “Our team is working to fix this error.”

But if you’re looking to satiate your need for cheesecake, try Ana’s Bakery at 3426 Gulfway Drive, Bloom 827 at 912 S. Twin City Highway in Nederland, or the Courtyard Café at 4321 Lincoln Avenue in Groves.

Are we missing a must-have cheesecake? Email us at panews@panews.com so we can add it to the list.