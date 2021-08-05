Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 26-August 1
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 26 to Aug. 1:
- Jeffery Ostos, 22, driving while intoxicated
- Noah Coats, 21, assault offense touch-family violence
- Lacy Fontenot, 40, criminal trespass
- Kenneth Barthol, 26, public intoxication
- Ethan Darbone, 31, public intoxication
- Jason Williams, 40, warrant other agency
- John Brooks, 43, warrant other agency/evading arrest
- Mark Avila, 60, warrant other agency
- Devon Dill, 22, terroristic threat of family/household
- Ryan Setliff, 34, Nederland warrants
- Alvin Auffant, 53, warrant other agency
- Roy Jackson, 33, warrant other agency
- Jorge Enriquez, 36, assault-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 26 to Aug. 1:
July 26
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Memorial Freeway.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
July 27
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Leaving the scene was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
July 28
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial Freeway.
- A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 29
- Assault family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- Found property was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of West Chicago.
July 30
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An information report was completed in the 5000 block of U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 27th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Nashville.
July 31
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
- A death was reported in the 500 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue K.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Parkway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for assault family violence in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
Aug. 1
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/household in the 2800 block of Canal.
