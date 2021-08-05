Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 26-August 1

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 26 to Aug. 1:

Jeffery Ostos, 22, driving while intoxicated

Noah Coats, 21, assault offense touch-family violence

Lacy Fontenot, 40, criminal trespass

Kenneth Barthol, 26, public intoxication

Ethan Darbone, 31, public intoxication

Jason Williams, 40, warrant other agency

John Brooks, 43, warrant other agency/evading arrest

Mark Avila, 60, warrant other agency

Devon Dill, 22, terroristic threat of family/household

Ryan Setliff, 34, Nederland warrants

Alvin Auffant, 53, warrant other agency

Roy Jackson, 33, warrant other agency

Jorge Enriquez, 36, assault-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 26 to Aug. 1:

July 26

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Memorial Freeway.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

July 27

Found property was reported in the 200 block of Memorial Freeway.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

July 28

Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Memorial Freeway.

A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 29

Assault family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

Found property was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue C.

A death was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest in the 900 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of West Chicago.

July 30

Theft was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

An information report was completed in the 5000 block of U.S. 69.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2400 block of Nashville.

July 31

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue E.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.

A death was reported in the 500 block of South 5 ½ Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue K.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3400 block of Parkway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for assault family violence in the 2600 block of Avenue F.

Aug. 1