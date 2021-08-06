PHOTO — Port Arthur Police Department awards back-to-school money to local schools
The Port Arthur Police Department this year implemented a initiative to its Blue Santa program by randomly drawing the names of two schools to supply money to for back-to-school clothing and supplies.
PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, center, drew Port Acres Elementary and Houston Elementary.
Also pictured are Police Chief Tim Duriso, left, and Detective Mike Hebert, right.
