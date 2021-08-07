Woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur; police say suspect identified

A woman stabbed Friday night in Port Arthur is listed in stable condition, authorities announced.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Main Avenue at 8:26 p.m. Friday in reference to a stabbing.

Sgt. George Clark said officers located a female with a single stab wound to the hand.

Clark said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

According to Clark, the suspect’s identity is known but the suspect was not on scene when the initial officer arrived.

Additional details about the suspect were not immediately provided by police.