Man stabbed in pelvic area; Port Arthur Police identify suspect
Port Arthur Police are investing a Sunday evening altercation that sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his pelvic area, authorities said.
Officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday after learning of the stabbing and were told it occurred in the 4000 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Sgt. George Clark said officers spoke with a male in the emergency room who “sustained a single stab wound to the pelvic area,” adding the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
According to Clark, a suspect’s identity is known, and the suspect provided officers a statement at a separate location.
“No arrest was made at this time as both the victim’s and suspect’s stories were conflicting,” Clark said.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the stabbing.
