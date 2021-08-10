Betty Jean Locke, went home to be with Jesus on August 6, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas, following a brief hospital stay.

The daughter of Pervis and Lucille Smith, Betty was born on March 15, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Harold Locke, and is survived by her three daughters, Lori and Steve Hamilton of New Caney, Lisa and Johnny Brady, of Houston, and Kelly and Ed Farrington, of Friendswood.

She also leaves behind a dear sister, Evelyn and Lester Crooks, of Nederland, her eight grandchildren, Jared Hamilton, Locke Brady, Dylan Brady, Tyler Hamilton, Jordan Brady, Taylor Farrington, Dane Farrington, and Carley Farrington, as well as 10 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Betty served as church pianist at the First Baptist Church of Groves for six decades, and taught many children, including her own children and grandchildren, to play.

A consummate homemaker, she also loved to study the Bible with her Joy of Living friends, sew clothes for her family, and cook for everyone. A beloved wife, mother, “MawMaw,” and friend, her gregarious, loving presence will be missed.

Celebration of Life services will be held at First Baptist Church of Groves, on Thursday, August 12, at 2 pm, with visitation prior to the service at 12:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the FBC Groves Student Ministry, whom Harold and Betty loved and supported through the years. fbcgroves.org/give