Larry L. LaRue, 60, of Groves, Texas passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 1, 1961 to F. Paul LaRue and Marietta Allen LaRue.

Larry was a member of Memorial Church of Christ.

He was a United States veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Larry retired as Postmaster from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. Following retirement he was self-employed as a Real Estate Appraiser.

A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening, August 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Memorial Church of Christ with Mr. Jeff Trahan officiating.

Burial will follow in Oilfield Cemetery in Saratoga, Texas at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy LaRue of Groves, Texas, daughter, Ashley Huff and husband Josh of Arlington, Texas, sons, Randall LaRue and wife Cathy of Kyle, Texas and Lonnie LaRue and wife Samantha of Fayetteville, North Carolina, brother, Alan LaRue and wife Jacquelyn of Tomball, Texas and six grandchildren, Jonah, Dylan, Avery, Sophie, Madeline and Amos, and his furbaby EmmyLou.

Larry is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Mitchell of Saratoga, Texas, sister-in-law, Arlette Hoffer and husband Bruce of Kountze, Texas, sister-in-law, Patricia Ferguson of Saratoga, Texas, brother-in-law, R.L. Mitchell and wife Ernestine of Chandler, Texas and many nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marietta LaRue, sister, Tammy LaRue Crandall, and uncle, W.T. Allen.