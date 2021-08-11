911 gets call of person running down street; Port Arthur Police now working homicide investigation

A suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night in Port Arthur is being investigated as a homicide.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said she could not give further information on why the death was deemed suspicious.

“We are actively working the case right now,” Guedry said.

Police dispatch got a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Tuesday of a person running down the street on 17th Street, which is near Liberty Avenue.

She said the person was running from the direction of a home in the 2200 block of 17th Street. Police located a deceased male at the home.

Police are not saying if the person seen running was male or female. It is unknown if the person reportedly seen running is involved in the death.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy.

This death marks the third homicide in the city this year not counting an intoxication manslaughter case where three people were killed.