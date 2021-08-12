STEVEN RANDALL — CASA needs volunteer help advocating for local children

CASA of Southeast Texas has a goal of providing a volunteer for every foster child in Jefferson County to represent the child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southeast Texas, Inc. is a nonprofit service organization that recruits, trains and supervises a diverse group of community volunteers, appointed by the courts for abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe, permanent homes.

Since COVID-19, CASA has not stopped advocating for children.

There have been more removals, and CASA needs volunteers now more than ever. Without CASA volunteers, the children have no voice.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA advocate, the next training class is scheduled during the month of September.

Please contact us for more information. Apply today at casasetx.org.

For more information about being an advocate, contact the CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272).

— Steven Randall, training and recruitment coordinator