August 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrests the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

  • Melissa Redden, 50, warrant other agency/fail to identity-intentionally give false information
  • Jonathan Figueroa, 20, warrant other agency
  • Kindall Moore, 29, warrant other agency
  • Jesus Fuentes, 19, possession of alcohol by a minor
  • Robert Whalen, 35, assault family violence-impede breathing

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8:

Aug. 2

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta. 
  • Theft (of gasoline) was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 1300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and failure to identify in the 1600 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 3

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South27th Street. 

Aug. 4

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary. 
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street. 
  • Assault family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Seventh Street. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Queen. 

Aug. 5

  • A sexual assault was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South Ninth Street. 
  • An officer investigated an accident-causing injury in the 600 block of South Ninth Street. 
  • A person was arrested for possession of alcohol by a minor in the 1800 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation in the 1200 block of South 16th Street. 

Aug. 6

  • A suspicious death was reported in the 600 block of North 11th Street. 
  • Assault offensive touch – family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A. 
  • Found property was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street. 
  • Found property was reported in the 1500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 FM 365. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1800 block of Squire Lane.

 

Aug. 7

  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue M. 
  • A death was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta. 
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported in the 1400 block of Boston. 
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 700 block of South 33rd Street. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway. 
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

 

Aug. 8

  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Nashville. 

 

