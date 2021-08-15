Regina Alice Gray, 72, of Port Neches, passed away on August 12, 2021, in Port Arthur.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Officiating will be Mr. Jeff Trahan and Mr. David Osteen. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Dice, Arkansas, on December 14, 1948, she was the daughter of Soloman Odell Gipson and Marvine (Cude) Gipson. Regina was a faithful member of Memorial Church of Christ in Port Arthur.

She loved her family, friends and church family. Regina loved shopping and trying new restraunts.

She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The smaller great grandchildren would often climb in her lap to play games on her tablet with her.

She had the biggest heart and always wanted to help others.

She loved flowers, her favorite being gardenias.

She never met a stranger and had arms wide open for everyone she met. Regina will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Soloman and Marvine Gipson; and brother, Ricky Gipson, Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Gray of Port Neches; children, Heather Gray of Port Arthur and Shanna Landry of Bridge City; grandchildren, Jerry Landry, Brysen Landry, and Lindsay Bolton; great-grandchildren, Melissa Wright, Ella Cooper and Macie Thompson; and siblings, Michael Gipson, Dudley Gipson and Gail Powell.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brysen Landry, Stephen Gray, Ricky Gipson, Jerame Gipson, Chad Gipson and Coleman Stanford.

Honorary pallbearers are Michael Gipson, Dudley Gipson, and Tommy Gray.