2 shot outside Port Arthur convenience store; 1 remains hospitalized

One Port Arthur man remains hospitalized and another has been released from a hospital following a shooting outside a convenience store Monday night.

Port Arthur police were called to the 600 block of West Gulfway Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

The men are both from Port Arthur, Det. Sadie Guedry said.

The victims were brought to local hospitals for treatment.

Officers on scene learned a gunman reportedly approached the victims outside of the store and opened fire. After shooting, the gunman left on foot, according to a news release from Lt. Ryan Byers.

Guedry said one of the victims remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not release suspect information, and the case remains under investigation.