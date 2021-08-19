August 19, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 11-17

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17:

Aug. 11

  • Dillon Hughes, 21, was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Bryan.
  • A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Aug. 12

  • Levery Brooks, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of West Parkway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A fraud report was filed. 
  • A report to assist other agency was filed in the 6100 block of Warren.
  • A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

Aug. 13

  • Lauren Underhill, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

Aug. 14

  • Brenden Janeaux, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Tonya Harst, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 15

  • Douglas Sanchez, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Nathaniel Summerlin, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • A report to assist other agency was filed in the 1400 block of Poole.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

Aug. 16

  • Rachel Bowden, 43, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Main.
  • Francisco Jarquin, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of Saba.
  • An information report was filed in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.

 

Aug. 17

  • Anderson Rubio, 48, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Kobey Gore, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of 25th Street.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3700 block of Franklin.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 5700 block of Cleveland. 
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl.
