Genevieve (Jane) Durako Wilcox of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 93.

The fourth of six children, Jane was born on February 18, 1928 in Wilkes barre, Pennsylvania to John and Eleanor Durako.

She was raised and attended school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

At the age of 19 Jane transferred from Philadelphia to Port Arthur, Texas with the Bell Telephone Company.

After six years she met and married Clinton Dale Wilcox, her husband of 62 years.

After raising her family Jane spent much of her life enjoying golf with her husband and friends at the Port Arthur Country Club.

A lifelong reader she also loved playing bridge, bowling, games on her computer and watching sports, especially football.

A devout Catholic, Jane was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas then Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindale, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Rita Glass; brothers: Jack Durako and Joe Durako.

She is survived by her children Diane Wilcox of Lindale, Texas and John Wilcox of Bridge City, Texas; sister Eleanor Donaldson of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, and William (Bill) Durako of Bonita Springs, Florida as well as numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

In accordance with Jane’s wishes, a private cremation was handled by Caudle-Rutledge-Daughery Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Cancer Association, The American Lung Association, or to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Hospice of East Texas for their kindness, care, and support.