Nederland Independent School District keeping masks optional; making other COVID changes

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District announced Friday afternoon that it would continue under the protocol of face coverings being optional for employees, students and visitors.

The announcement came on the same day that the Port Arthur Independent School District announced it would require facemasks on its campuses.

“As mentioned in our operational procedures and previous messages, face coverings are highly encouraged and we hope all employees and students consider wearing one,” a Nederland ISD release stated.

Beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 23 desk shields will be placed on all NISD student desks.

Social distancing is being practiced throughout the campuses when possible.

“Teachers will be refraining from small group instruction for the near future,” a Nederland ISD release stated. “Please continue to monitor your child for symptoms and keep them home when they are not feeling well.”

NISD leaders said the situation remains fluid and they working hard to make sure the district is following guidelines provided while keeping things as normal as possible.