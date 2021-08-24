Authorities ID pedestrian, 71, killed Monday night in Port Arthur hit & run

The name of a man traveling in a wheelchair that was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night has been released.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the victim is Frank Richardson, 71, of Port Arthur.

Burnett said he ordered an autopsy and that preliminary information should be available in the next few days.

Port Arthur Police responded at approximately 9:48 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of West Seventh Street/West Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street in reference to a major traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The victim was in a wheelchair when he was struck, according to a news release from PAPD.

The driver struck the victim and left the scene. Details on the driver or vehicle involved have not been released.

The pedestrian, identified as Richardson, was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.